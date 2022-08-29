HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 19,795.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413,333 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $20,194,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.18 and its 200 day moving average is $189.04. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.