HM Payson & Co. Has $36.87 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 171,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,466. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.78. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

