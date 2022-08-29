HM Payson & Co. Has $8.90 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $111,888,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at $37,520,779.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,209. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.68. The stock had a trading volume of 134,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.