HM Payson & Co. Has $90.08 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.0% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $90,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 545,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,319,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

