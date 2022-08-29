HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,634 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 2.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $61,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,639,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 101,722 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,307,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,250,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 216,050 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,163. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

