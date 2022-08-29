HM Payson & Co. Sells 3,723 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 2.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

