Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.52. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 378,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,180,000 after purchasing an additional 914,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,390,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,069,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 61.8% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 930,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 355,664 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

