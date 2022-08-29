Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.52. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 378,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 6.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.