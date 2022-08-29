Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Price Tops $0.0159 on Exchanges

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $580,044.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hot Cross has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 597.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.02144576 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00836866 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Hot Cross
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.
Hot Cross Coin Trading
