Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 35.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Hugoton Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.09. 282,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,907. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

