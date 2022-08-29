Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 35.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Hugoton Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.09. 282,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,907. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
