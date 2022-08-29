Hunting (LON:HTG) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.35) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hunting to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Hunting to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 275 ($3.32) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 300.83 ($3.64).

LON HTG opened at GBX 277 ($3.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 223.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 271.88. The company has a market cap of £456.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.35. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.18%.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

