Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,850,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 44,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,240 shares of company stock valued at $629,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,928,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,616,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

