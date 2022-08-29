Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.