Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $20,230.39 or 1.00178364 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $788.37 million and $194,537.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00821367 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Huobi BTC Profile
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.
