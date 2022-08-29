Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $20,230.39 or 1.00178364 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $788.37 million and $194,537.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00821367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

