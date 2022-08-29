HyperCash (HC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

HyperCash (HC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $5.69 million and $253,031.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,205.30 or 0.99941432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00057335 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00234129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00142320 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00251060 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00055207 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00054744 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

