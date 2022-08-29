IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.62

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 623483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$795.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$426.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

