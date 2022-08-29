Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

