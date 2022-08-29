Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Purchases $57,100.00 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider William C. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 604,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,376.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Immersion Stock Performance

Shares of Immersion stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,435. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $190.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30.

Get Immersion alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 23.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Immersion Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMMR. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.