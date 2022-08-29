Immutable Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $326,332.42 (DARA)

Immutable (DARA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Immutable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. Immutable has a market capitalization of $326,332.42 and $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 824.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.29 or 0.02811605 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00823843 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Immutable
Buying and Selling Immutable
