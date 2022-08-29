Immutable Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $326,332.42 (DARA)

Immutable (DARA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Immutable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. Immutable has a market capitalization of $326,332.42 and $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Immutable alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 824.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.29 or 0.02811605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00823843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Immutable

Immutable’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Immutable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.