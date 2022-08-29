Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 626,121 shares.The stock last traded at $51.22 and had previously closed at $50.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

