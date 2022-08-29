Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 626,121 shares.The stock last traded at $51.22 and had previously closed at $50.38.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
