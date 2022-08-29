Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.82 and last traded at $67.82. 8,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 622,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NARI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Inari Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $453,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $453,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,206,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,030,278.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,012 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,940. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after acquiring an additional 416,425 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Inari Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,482,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,689,000 after purchasing an additional 356,309 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

