ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 440,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,198,022 shares.The stock last traded at $8.70 and had previously closed at $8.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on ING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ING Groep by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ING Groep by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,369,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 56,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ING Groep by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,348,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,134,000 after purchasing an additional 75,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

