Injective Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $362.49 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $362.49 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $8.30 or 0.00017893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,321.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00132726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs.

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

