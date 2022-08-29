Innovation Blockchain Payment Achieves Market Cap of $531,633.72 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $531,633.72 and $392,914.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

