Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.0% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $28.90 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

