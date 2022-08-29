InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $2.53 on Thursday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
