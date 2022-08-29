Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.83

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 57843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

Several analysts recently commented on INO.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$158.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.09.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

