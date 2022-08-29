Insider Buying: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,431,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,764,247.99.
Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 7,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,550.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 4,750 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,540.00.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 4,222 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$10,048.36.
- On Monday, June 6th, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 2,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,576.00.
Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.62. 860,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.53. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$671.45 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.28.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
