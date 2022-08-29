Insider Buying: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,431,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,764,247.99.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 26th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 7,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,550.00.
  • On Thursday, August 18th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 4,750 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,540.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 22nd, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 4,222 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$10,048.36.
  • On Monday, June 6th, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 2,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,576.00.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.62. 860,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.53. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$671.45 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.28.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

