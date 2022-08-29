Insider Buying: ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Acquires 135,000 Shares of Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.76. 942,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,371. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 58.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECN. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cormark dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.48.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

