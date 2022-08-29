Insider Buying: Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Insider Purchases 520,000 Shares of Stock

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$115,440.00 ($80,727.27).

Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 500,000 shares of Ensurance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($83,916.08).

Ensurance Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

About Ensurance

Ensurance Limited engages in the underwriting and sale of insurance products in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company provides contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, contractors assist, engineering inspection, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products.

