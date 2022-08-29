Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,568,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,898.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

Shares of SNAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Stryve Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 156.3% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Further Reading

