Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.19. 3,352,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

