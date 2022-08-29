Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.19. 3,352,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

