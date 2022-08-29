Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Insider Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Core & Main Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of CNM stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 187,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,714. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
