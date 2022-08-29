Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 4,014 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $242,927.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,761.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,821,468.06.

On Wednesday, August 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,530 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,101,495.80.

On Monday, August 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 52,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $3,131,265.52.

On Friday, August 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 42,336 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,442,787.20.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,667,802.02.

On Monday, August 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.59. 277,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,755. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 469.04, a P/E/G ratio of 603.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

