Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells 33,726 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LendingClub Stock Down 1.2 %

LendingClub stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.