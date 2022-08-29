Insider Selling: Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Insider Sells 5,600,000 Shares of Stock

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Rating) insider Matthew (Matt) Heine sold 5,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.30 ($9.30), for a total value of A$74,480,000.00 ($52,083,916.08).

Netwealth Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Netwealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Netwealth Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Netwealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Netwealth Group Company Profile

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. It offers superannuation products, including accumulation and retirement income products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services for self-managed super and non-super investments.

