Insider Selling: Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Range Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.16. 2,738,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,701. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

