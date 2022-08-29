Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 6,546 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $225,021.87.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $44.43. 4,524,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,354. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Unity Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Unity Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on U shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

