Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Buys 45,860 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 45,860 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.67 per share, with a total value of $4,295,706.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,307,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,486,616.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 45,105 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 23,042 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.13 per share, with a total value of $2,145,901.46.

On Monday, August 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,284 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $3,806,032.32.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08.

On Monday, August 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 18,185 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.42. 257,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.