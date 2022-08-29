Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Holdings Increased by Pertento Partners LLP

Pertento Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,731 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products makes up 7.4% of Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pertento Partners LLP owned about 0.85% of Installed Building Products worth $20,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.83.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $92.96. The stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,470. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.94.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

