Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 152.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,866 shares during the period. Installed Building Products comprises about 1.9% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 1.36% of Installed Building Products worth $33,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.7% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 102,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.8 %

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Shares of IBP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.45. 1,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average is $91.94. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

