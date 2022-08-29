Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,716. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet stock opened at $267.17 on Monday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.27. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

