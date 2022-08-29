Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,664 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.31. 311,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,222,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

