Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.13

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 3545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.