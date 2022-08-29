Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.09

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.13, with a volume of 33559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IKTSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,105.33.
Intertek Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93.
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
See Also
