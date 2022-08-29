Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.97 and last traded at $53.00. Approximately 6,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 476,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

