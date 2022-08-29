Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Holdings Lifted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,523,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 2.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $53,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,849,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 541,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 493,751 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 755,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 397,432 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,368,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,310,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.21. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,699. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.