Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,723 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 2.47% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 31,524 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 106,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

