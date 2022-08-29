Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.1% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $231,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $305.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,550,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.74 and its 200-day moving average is $318.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

