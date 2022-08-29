Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the July 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 45,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

