Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 29th (ATD, BCM, CPX, CTC, CWB, DOL, EGT, GIP, KUT, MRU)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 29th:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM)

had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.70 to C$1.60.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$273.00 to C$258.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.50 to C$35.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$38.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$82.00 to C$86.00.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) was given a C$8.50 target price by analysts at Pi Financial.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.75.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$78.00.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.